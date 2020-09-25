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Ron Paul Liberty Report on face masks facts and fictions
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58 views • September 25, 2020
Today's project for me is to bring the facts together about face masks. We can find experts on both sides of the argument. We have to decide which to believe. I find it easy. I want to help you see the truth and the fictions.
Doctor Ron Paul was in the US Congress for over 20 years. He knows medicine and national politics like few others and has held a reputation for honor, integrity and honesty his entire life.
Doctor Ron Paul was in the US Congress for over 20 years. He knows medicine and national politics like few others and has held a reputation for honor, integrity and honesty his entire life.
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