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The O'Connell Report: A Communist Banker Regulator Who Hates Banks - The Big Picture
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117 views • November 24, 2021
The O'Connell Report: Eposide #79
Re: A COMMUNIST BANKER REGULATOR WHO HATES BANKS - THE BIG PICTURE

This "Iron Lady" commissar wants to bring the banker boys into line. To be honest, I agree with most of what she says...but we know who her boss is.

Watching Wall Street bankers poo their pants at the sight of this woman warms the cockles of my heart. But we know the score...she'll be working for the same boss Wall Street work for. Like Steve Jobs pitting Apple II against McIntosh.

NOTE: Follow Brendon O'Connell at: (JewTube) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtDeNQhWST7EnDtx-DSfug

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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the oconnell reportoctober 29 2021digital nwo currency
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