JADE AND BIODECODING

🔷JADE: The Mirror of Unmade Changes and Undefended Territories

In Biological Decoding, jade is not just a lucky stone. It resonates with two deep conflicts: Resistance to change: Clinging to what's familiar, even when it no longer serves you, can manifest as a difficulty metabolizing life— sometimes associated with processes like diabetes.

inability to mark territory: When you can't say "this is mine", the body may express it as bladder discomfort or recurring urinary infections. Jade doesn't heal. It accompanies. It helps release the energy of what you no longer wish to hold, so you can let go and set new boundaries with clarity.

⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:

This content explores Biological Decoding from a symbolic and self-knowledge perspective. Associations between stones and possible physical manifestations are explorations, not diagnoses. No stone replaces professional medical care.