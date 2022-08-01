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Russia Ukraine Updates
August 1, 2022
Three African countries Algeria, Nigeria, and Niger signed a memorandum on the construction of a gas pipeline across the Sahara to Europe – Le Monde
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ecs3n-memorandum-on-the-construction-of-a-gas-pipeline-across-the-sahara-to-europ.html