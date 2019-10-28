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UFO Disclosure! NASA Reveals Alien Transcript!
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131 views • October 28, 2019
UFO Disclosure! NASA Reveals Alien Transcript.... Following the urgent promptings of the Space Force Command, President Trump ordered NASA to release an alien transcript!
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(Of course this is a spoof! Enjoy! All other UFO Sky Watcher News videos are 100% Authentic and filmed by SWN!) A Sky Watcher News Exclusive! Subscribe Today!
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