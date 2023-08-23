https://gettr.com/post/p2ooqofb23b

WHISTLE BLOWERS 8.19.23 @12pm: The CCP's Organized Crime Underworld - Communist International, Tycoons & Triads (EP10 of MH370 series)

Communism came to China in 1920, and the Chinese Communist Party was founded in 1921. The last 100 years have been the bloodiest and most violent in human history because of the unimaginable number of lives lost. According to Guo Wengui's revelations, Mao Zedong killed at least close to 100 million Chinese people

1920年共产主义来到了中国，中国共产党成立于1921年。过去的100年是人类历史上最血腥最暴力的，因为失去生命的人数之多而无法想象。据郭文贵爆料，毛泽东至少杀害了接近一亿中国人

