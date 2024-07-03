"Russian air defenses were delivered to Hezbollah"❕

Prominent journalist and commentator Abdel Bari Atwan claims that a very new and advanced air defense system was in fact delivered to Hezbollah from Syria

Rumors of these intentions had spread in world and Western media as early as November, when a pre-emptive strike against south Lebanon was being seriously considered by the dumb Zionist leadership

Wall Street Journal, CNN, Reuters, and countless other western, Arab and Hebrew sources reported Wagner PMC (in Syria) transferring air defense systems to south Lebanon. This now resurfaces, as Atwan claims it is the reason Israel turned back from its escalation strategy and is now looking to avoid a war with the seemingly undefeatable Axis. Makes sense if your whole army power consists of American F-16's good for nothing but bombing civilians!

In a scenario of a war with Lebanon, Israeli warplanes will be dropping from the sky like dead birds