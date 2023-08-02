Come learn why billionaires are successful and so “lucky”! They have a strategy and contrarian approach that I have observed first hand.

Buy tickets here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/28-wealth-conference-tickets-690991904387

This is going to help you more than any other business conference because most new money people do not realize what og billionaires are doing like I do. I have worked for multifamily investor firms who have won NMHC Top 50 owner awards and this conference is going to quickly level the playing field so you can also create your own luck.









