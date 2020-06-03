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ROYAL FAMILY IS GONE, ROYAL CREST MISSING FROM FRONT GATE, & ROYAL GUARDS GONE TOO (VIDEO)
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343 views • June 03, 2020
As of 05/31/20, the Royal Family is gone from Buckingham Palace, every window in the palace is boarded up from the inside, the Royal crest has been removed from the front gate, and the Royal Palace Guards have been replaced by military soldiers (aka Gurkhas). The video producer lives in London, and he has never seen such a thing during his lifetime, nor has he heard of such a thing in history books. Did the Royals go on a secret extended vacation? Did the Royals go underground like beneath the Denver International Airport (DIA) where the NWO HQ is located? Did the Royals flee the country to go to Switzerland, Antarctica, or to any of the lands out past the ice walls, or somewhere similar to these places? Are the other Royal families in Europe gone too? Did the Royals go off-planet or to another dimension? Did the Royals abdicate their thrown & get gone? Is earth being prepared for HARVEST, REAPING, & PURGE of the Sheeple? Have the riots all been planned for the New World Order agenda or the reptilians great escape? Lots of questions, but no real answers so far. Don't forget, most of the world has been installing 5G during the entire period of the COVID19 PLANdemic HOAX & House Arrest. As long as the Sheeple are Divided & Conquered and fighting each other in the streets, rather than taking down the Governments (WHILE THEY STILL HAVE ONE LAST CHANCE), then I hope all Conscious Beings are prepped for Phase 2 of the PLANdemic, as Bill Gates keeps bragging about is coming.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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