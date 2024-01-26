For the third day in a row, Israelis gather at Karm Abu Salem border crossing to prevent trucks of humanitarian aid from entering Gaza amidst reports about Palestinians dying of starvation.

🟠 The International Court of Justice will decide on Friday whether to order emergency measures in South Africa's case against Israel over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip;





🟠 A complex of examinations was appointed in the case of the IL-76 crash near Belgorod;





🟠 Survivors of the Falcon plane crash in Afghanistan came to Moscow. The pilot said that “technical problems” were the cause of the plane crash and denied information that there was a million dollars on board;





🟠 Erdogan officially approved Turkey's ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO;





🟠 The US denied Russian diplomats the opportunity to participate in a meeting of the International Grains Council in New Orleans;





🟠 The UN received a request from Russia to provide it with a list of those killed in Ukraine’s Bucha in the spring of 2022. On January 22, at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that despite numerous requests from the Russian Federation, the list was never provided;





🟠 US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called the size of the country's external public debt of $34 trillion frightening;





🟠 For the first time in the US history, a person was executed using pure nitrogen. He was 58-year-old Kenneth Smith, found guilty of contract killing of a woman in 1988.



