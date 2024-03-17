Frontline Combat: Ukraine Soldiers Killed As NATO Weapons Malfunction Says Soldier

Patrick Lancaster





March 16, 2024





Frontline Combat footage apearing to show Ukraine Soldiers being Killed on the Avdeevka Frontline in Battle due to NATO supplied and Swedish made AT-4 Malfunction in the heat of the Battle for Avdeevka has surfaced from a gopro Russian Soldiers have said they took off the corpes of a dead Ukrainian soldier in Avdeevka. The Russian soldiers say the Malfunctions of NATO supplied weapons are not only limited to the AT-4 anti tank rocket but many other weapons given to Ukraine.

In this report I speak to Russian soldiers in the "15" brigade and they show NATO weapons and other equipment ( Including Elon Musk's "Star Link") captured from the Ukrainian forces in battle. They Show us combat footage that they say shows a Swedish made AT-4 Malfunction when trying to fire in battle. They also destribe other times when they have witnessed NATO weapons Malfunctioning when used by Ukrainian soldiers in battle.





00:00 Introduction

06:18 StarLink Captured By Russia

12:12 Frontline Combat

17:42 Captured NATO WEAPONS





