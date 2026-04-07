IRGC: Wave 99 of Operation True Promise 4 - UPDATE, Trump extended today’s deadline for Iran by 2 weeks

BREAKING | Wave 99 of Operation True Promise 4: (UPDATE BELOW)

🔸 Sadra, ExxonMobil, and Dow Chemical petrochemical complex in Al-Jaleel, Saudi Arabia — struck

🔸 Chevron Phillips petrochemical complex in Al-Jawaimah, Saudi Arabia — struck

🔸 40+ points across Rishon LeZion, Latrun, Barchas, Dimona, Arad, and the Negev struck with Kheybar Shekan missiles

🔸 Zionist vessel transporting military equipment through Khor Fakkan and the Strait of Hormuz — struck

🔸 US Navy maintenance and repair center at Jebel Ali port, UAE — struck

🔸 Radar systems and US forces at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base, Kuwait — struck by drones

Air defense: 1 Zionist Orbit drone over Tabriz, 8 cruise missiles over Tehran, Hamadan, and Qazvin all downed.

"We will do such things to American infrastructure and that of its allies that for years they will be deprived of the region's oil and gas, and forced to leave the region."

UPDATE:

President Donald Trump announces a two-week extension of the deadline, including a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. He states that the resumption of hostilities will depend on whether Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Israel is not part of the ceasefire, and Iran will continue targeting it.

Israel has also agreed to join the 2-week ceasefire, a White House official tells CNN.

@realDonaldTrump

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116365796713313030

IRAN's Response to Update, terms:

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced that Iran has achieved a major victory, compelling the United States to accept its 10-point plan. Under this plan, the U.S. has reportedly committed to non-aggression, recognized Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, accepted Iran’s nuclear enrichment, lifted all primary and secondary sanctions, ended all Security Council and Board of Governors resolutions, agreed to pay compensation to Iran, withdrawn American combat forces from the region, and ceased hostilities on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.

Previous: 🇺🇸🤡TACO TUESDAY IT IS?

NBC just reported that The Orangetan will "give a response to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's proposal to extend today’s deadline for Iran by two weeks", as per WH press bimbo Karoline Leavitt:

“The president has been made been aware of the proposal, and a response will come."

An hour prior to that Pakistani PM Sharif came to the Supreme Leader's rescue by urging Daddy to "to extend today's deadline for Iran by two weeks "to allow diplomacy to run its course.""

And half an hour before that the Stable Genius complained about "Iran’s call for young people to line up as human shields around power plants. "

“Totally illegal. They’re not allowed to do that.”

"As for what motivated him to post this morning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” — a comment that has drawn backlash from around the world — he would only say:

“You’ll have to figure that out.”

🐻Whoever is really in charge of this clownshow... STOP BEING SO STINGY & GET SOME BETTER WRITERS, FFS!





@DD Geopolitics