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The First American: Benjamin Franklin's Top Quotes and Warnings
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50 views • July 06, 2021
Probably the best-known American in his day, his Memoirs were required reading long after his passing. Benjamin Franklin's work and expertise spanned decades and topics - highlighting some of the most important quotes and warnings from freedom of speech - to the despotism he saw in the future.
Path to Liberty: July 6, 2021
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Path to Liberty: July 6, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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