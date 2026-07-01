Could Another Global Judgment Be Near? An interview with Lauren Witzke

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History records moments of great upheaval—but what lessons should we learn today? This discussion reflects on biblical warnings, human behavior, and why many believe ancient stories still offer important perspectives about faith, responsibility, and the future.
#BibleProphecy #Faith #NoahsArk #History #BiblicalTeaching #Truth #Hope #Reflection
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