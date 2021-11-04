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Warning - Woke Credit - Global Extortion Racket.
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50 views • November 04, 2021
Companies looking to re-finance are going to be forced to follow the Sustainable Development Agenda - and it's not just Climate any more!
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To support my work, please visit: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php THANK YOU very much for all your support. You are the ones who have made this channel what it is by sharing, supporting and watching. God bless you all & let's keep sane together. :)
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