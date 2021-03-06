© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HOUSE OF CARDS IS FALLING | EVERY LIE WILL BE REVEALED [EP. 11]
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
542 views • March 06, 2021
The House of Cards is falling fast! Hear this week’s update discussing the transcripts leaked by Lin Wood incriminating the Washington Swamp, learn about the potential resignation of Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer, Governor Abbott’s rescinded mask mandates, Joe Biden’s war powers being blocked by the Senate, and more.
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeBigTech #Trump #Biden #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
- Seeking the Truth.
- Speaking the Truth.
- Restoring the Republic.
- The Collegiate American.
#ExposeTheDeepState #DrainTheSwamp #ExposeBigTech #Trump #Biden #MAGA #seekingthetruth #speakingthetruth #restoringtherepublic #thecollegiateamerican
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.