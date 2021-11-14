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EPIC FAIL: New Zealand Media Attack on Counterspin Fizzles
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30 views • November 14, 2021
The NZ Herald is New Zealand's largest circulating newspaper and sent one of their veteran reporters to write hit pieces on Counterspin Media this week.
David Fisher, journalist of 30+ years, has been sent to discredit our host Kelvyn Alp and Chief Medical Correspondent Shane Chafin, calling their friends, family, past employers & acquaintances.
Fisher called Chafin and we released that phone call, then on the 13th of November, the Weekend Herald dropped a weak attempt at a hit piece on Shane.
In this episode, Shane & Kelvyn destroy Fisher's article and the world finds out who the real racists are.
Find Shane's phonecall with fake media journalist, David Fisher here: https://rumble.com/vp7660-csm-vs.-msm.html
This video is a follow up to this story: Counterspin Media Stumps New Zealand Prime Minister
https://banned.video/watch?id=618bfc92ec8dc93f16cb4bc2
https://www.banned.video/
David Fisher, journalist of 30+ years, has been sent to discredit our host Kelvyn Alp and Chief Medical Correspondent Shane Chafin, calling their friends, family, past employers & acquaintances.
Fisher called Chafin and we released that phone call, then on the 13th of November, the Weekend Herald dropped a weak attempt at a hit piece on Shane.
In this episode, Shane & Kelvyn destroy Fisher's article and the world finds out who the real racists are.
Find Shane's phonecall with fake media journalist, David Fisher here: https://rumble.com/vp7660-csm-vs.-msm.html
This video is a follow up to this story: Counterspin Media Stumps New Zealand Prime Minister
https://banned.video/watch?id=618bfc92ec8dc93f16cb4bc2
https://www.banned.video/
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