Nine Things Jesus Never Said Part Two
Pastor Jack Ward
Published a day ago |

Some of us remember the show “to tell the truth.”  Contestants had to guess which person was telling the truth about their occupation.  It was difficult most of the time because people did a good job of lying and deceiving the contestants.  You couldn’t tell who was real and who was fake.  At the end the real person was asked to stand.  Well It’s pretty easy to tell the real Jesus from any fakes and the Bible tells us how simple it is. 

