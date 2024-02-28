WEF Insider: Imminent ‘False Flag’ Cyber Attack Will Disrupt 2024 Election

The global elite’s Noah’s Ark moment is almost here, according to a WEF insider who warns final preparations are being put in place for a devastating cyber attack on the US power grid that will disconnect the public from the internet, wipe out savings, and plunge the nation into chaos for years, allowing the elite to roll out the next phase of their totalitarian master plan.





While the masses will be left to fend for themselves in a desperate fight for survival that most are supposed to lose, those who have been designated “upgraded humans” by the WEF will be saved by what Davos is calling their “Technological Noah’s Ark.