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50 Million Americans May Die From COVID-19 Vaccine - Dr. Judy A. Mikovits
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158 views • August 02, 2020
50 Million Americans May Die From COVID-19 Vaccine - Dr. Judy A. Mikovits
11,218 views•Jun 15, 2020
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Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In this clip, Dr. Mikovits states that at least 50 million Americans may die if they are successful in mandating a coronavirus vaccine on the entire population.
On the issue of mandatory vaccinations, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie recently wrote the following on Twitter - "There is no authority in the Constitution that authorizes the government to stick a needle in you against your will, force you to wear a face mask, or track your daily movements. Anyone who says you have no right to avoid those things fundamentally misunderstands the 9th Amendment."
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Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
11,218 views•Jun 15, 2020
256
2
SHARE
SAVE
♦IMMORTALTRUTHZ♦
29.4K subscribers
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. In this clip, Dr. Mikovits states that at least 50 million Americans may die if they are successful in mandating a coronavirus vaccine on the entire population.
On the issue of mandatory vaccinations, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie recently wrote the following on Twitter - "There is no authority in the Constitution that authorizes the government to stick a needle in you against your will, force you to wear a face mask, or track your daily movements. Anyone who says you have no right to avoid those things fundamentally misunderstands the 9th Amendment."
---
Appreciation & Thanks to: Yellow Vests
CHECKOUT Yellow Vests CHANNEL And PLEASE SUBSCRIBE!
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ9X...
---
---
Please Subscribe to My LBRY Channel:
https://open.lbry.com/@IMMORTALTRUTH:...
---
💠 IF THIS CHANNEL GOES PLEASE TRY THESE 💠
https://www.youtube.com/user/MOONSTOR...
https://lbry.tv/@IMMORTALTRUTH:a
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PBfa...
Copyright Disclaimer:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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