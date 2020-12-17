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FBI agent discloses Hillary Clinton Bribe and Deep State plan for 2016 and 2020 election.
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609 views • December 17, 2020
Listen to this FBI undercover agent reveal the Obama (Deep State) plan. Trump was not suppose to win. Hillary was suppose to win and Michelle Obama was suppose to win after that.
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