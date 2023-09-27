Create New Account
They Think We're Stupid--New Trump Fraud Charge, New Biden Payday
Lori Colley
Sept. 27, 2023 - Donald Trump has been charged yet again—this time with fraud over exaggerating the value of his properties. It’s getting to be such a big, albeit expensive, joke. However, we’re expected to believe that the ongoing and seemingly endless legal persecution of Donald Trump is legitimate, while the money flow from foreign countries into Biden family member bank accounts is completely innocent. After all, the President has always assured us that his son never made money in China—that he never knew about Hunter’s business—that it’s ridiculous to suspect there’s anything underhanded going on. They really think we’re that stupid.

mar a lagoletitia jamestrump fraud chargebiden china payments

