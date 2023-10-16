X22 REPORT Ep. 3186a - Fake News Begins To Backtrack On Recession, 2024 In Play

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3186a - Oct 15, 2023

Fake News Begins To Backtrack On Recession, 2024 In Play





Inflation is destroying countries, Argentina has inflation running at 130%, this will only end in one way. Newsom places another band-aid fix on the inflation problem. Americans are not paying their taxes, the IRS is ready to collect. The fake news and economists are now putting out the narrative that the recession might not happen, 2024 is now in play.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





