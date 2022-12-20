WORMWOOD SYSTEM DEBRI HIT CHINA / FIERY CLOUD TAIL FROM PX SYSTEM BODY OVER LA PALMA / PREPARE 4 GOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





December 19, 2022





Today is now 12/19/22. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: In today's video I'll be showing a few different things occurring globally. Such as a large meteor chunk came in over China and pieces of the fiery rock exploded and pieces even hit the ground as you'll see in this video. Also debri came in over Russia and not including multiple other places where asteroid debri is coming in heavy. As I've said many times as we know insider mike from around the world warned on pastor Paul Begley channel years back that first we'd get clusters inbound as is occurring. Because asteroid debris are coming from Planet xs debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width. Also there's clusters that's been coming in from a debri field relating to a separate planet x system body as insider mike made clear. Soon and I mean ( really soon) the asteroids from Planet xs tail will fall in seasons or as in waves like wave after wave of fiery rocks big and small that will smash all over the globe as I've seen in 7 fireball dreams from God just as others seeing it in their dreams and visions which also is bible prophecy being fufilled worldwide people getting dreams and visions and prophesying them to others just as Joel chapter 2 and acts chapter 2 said would occur in the end days as is occurring on a global scale... I also am sharing pictures in this video someone in La Palma where the massive volcano started blowing over a year ago caught what I call an " atmospheric tail " which are cloud tails that can be blood red, pink, fiery orange and yellow or mixed in color that look apocalyptic in the sky and come close to the ground. They occur when certain planet x system planet and comet bodies pass earth even at far distance. As these objects can literally change and manipulate earths ionosphere and atmosphere.... All credit goes to the original man who caught this footage and shared it to Instagram only days ago.... Also a 5.4+ size earthquake hit in Texas which is a big size quake for Texas as they had one similar over a year ago. America where I live in the USA is about to get rocked by big quakes not only on the west coast but also in middle America by the new Madrid fault line and east coast where there's a volcanic caldera under south Carolina sitting under a park filled with hot lava yet in ignorance the state made the place a park to walk. Are you kidding me? Yeah. Also not including volcanoes are waking globally as we have volcanoes on the east coast southern USA like I'm Virginia and South Carolina and other places unknown. As your world earth is being slammed by dense particles of energy and hardcore radiation that's breaking down our protective shield ( the magnetosphere) around earth is being broken by heavy radiation from the sun, planet x system bodies behind earth with a magnetar ( called planet killers) behind earth and from gamma ray burst cosmic waves of radiation that started hitting a few years back that insider mike warned of and thousands of more cosmic radiation waves are coming earths way. A gamma ray burst in simple terms is a star that exploded long ago and it's waves are earth bound. And started hitting a few years back. The day the la Palma volcano first blew we know a gamma ray burst ( red band wave) of cosmic radiation slammed the planet that day. Expect worse to come because the radiation is soaking in earths core meaning more quakes and big volcanic blows and more people and animals getting sick and dying. Also India tested a long range missiles that they want to strap a warhead onto. As said they are prepping for biblical Armageddon as planet x makes its way to us... Plus more... Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section with the main notes.





Copyright Disclaimer under section 107





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5tVJr1wkZ8M