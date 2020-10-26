Tucker Carlson October 26, 2020

Richard Blumenthal’s statement that Republicans are shattering the rules is ludicrous beyond belief. What he meant was Republicans are following the Constitution—which the Democrats detest—and the Dems are losing their power to use SCOTUS destroy the Republic. Then he levels a threat that “there will be consequences.”



They hypocrisy & thug-like behavior of the Democrats has been on full display for the last four years. They think they represent the majority of Americans and the nation belongs to them—the nation they hate and want to destroy.



Joe Biden hasn’t ruled out “packing the Supreme Court” if he can somehow steal the election.



As far as Congress deciding whether men in dresses can compete in women’s sports, that’s not in their purview. Congress wasn’t created to legislate common sense matters that individuals should handle without government interference. There’s no such thing as “transgender rights.” That’s an artificial construct invented out of thin air by the Left. It’s on par with 57 plus genders. Our society more resembles “Alice Through the Looking Glass” than a nation of sane, responsible citizens working together to create a safe and healthy environment for all.



Leave it to Mazie Hirono to use the Senate to further the myth that homosexuals are born degenerates and their “sexual preference” is decided for them before birth. Mazie is the genius that wanted to ban all air traffic to fight global warming. Since she represents Hawaii, she was asked how she would get home without flying. Brainiac answered she’d take a train.



Elizabeth Warren is a whack job. It’s conventional wisdom. Why is she in the Senate? She’s a reflection of her constituents. What does that tell you the intellect of people in Massachusetts? Why does she think “The American people” are represented EXCLUSIVELY by Democrats? If that were true, Donald Trump wouldn’t be in the White House and the Senate wouldn’t have a Republican majority.