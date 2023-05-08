DNA: Is It Really What We Thought? Webinar from May 3rd, 2023 - Dr. Tom Cowan

In this webinar, Dr. Cowan discusses:

Dr. Robert Malone says it is time to stop this nonsense that there is not a virus, claiming that a French institute claims they have isolated SARS-CoV-2, and claim that this is definitive proof that the virus is real https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8268723/

If DNA is really what we thought.

We review an article by Northern Tracey, which can be found here: https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/2021/06/30/the-amino-age-and-the-new-abnormal-doctors/

Her website: https://northerntracey213875959.wordpress.com/