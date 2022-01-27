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Finnish M.D. Rauni Leena Luukanen Kilde talks about the Vax.
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130 views • January 27, 2022
This was in 2009. It shows again, our current situation was in development for a very long time. The first five minutes says very much.
They have been learned more since 2009. Just as we have been learning how to avoid getting murdered.
I wish I had more videos from other countries. Here we can see it is a global program and many though out the world have worked to stop them but have failed to do so.
Now we must survive. NaturalNews has lots of good information on this topic and I hope to make a video myself in a few months. Good luck!
They have been learned more since 2009. Just as we have been learning how to avoid getting murdered.
I wish I had more videos from other countries. Here we can see it is a global program and many though out the world have worked to stop them but have failed to do so.
Now we must survive. NaturalNews has lots of good information on this topic and I hope to make a video myself in a few months. Good luck!
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