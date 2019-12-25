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GRETA THUNBERG & OTHER KIDS - CLIMATE-CHANGE CHILD ABUSE (MIRRORED)
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400 views • December 25, 2019
GRETA THUNBERG & OTHER KIDS - CLIMATE-CHANGE CHILD ABUSE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Terry Opines at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fevAA77c4kA/
Using Greta Thunberg and other children to front the climate-change propaganda is nothing less than child abuse: My Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CBv7wi4lxwVA/
Mirrored from YouTube channel Terry Opines at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fevAA77c4kA/
Using Greta Thunberg and other children to front the climate-change propaganda is nothing less than child abuse: My Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CBv7wi4lxwVA/
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