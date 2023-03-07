Quo Vadis





In this video we share Medjugorje Visionary Jakov on the Ten Secrets.





Seer Jakov about 10 Medjugorje secrets!





"What I started in Fatima, I will finish in Medjugorje", is the summary of Our Lady's message from August 25, 1991, which was conveyed to the public by the visionary Marija Pavlović.





Those familiar with Medjugorje events were very surprised when they heard that.





Then, for the first time in ten years, Our Lady connected the Medjugorje and Fatima apparitions.





In a dramatic tone, she invited people to pray and fast in order to overcome Satan with their help, who "tries to hinder her plans of peace and joy."





Mirjana Dragičević-Soldo, one of the seers who the Mother of God entrusted ten secrets to her keeping.





What can you tell us about secrets in general?





Our Lady promised to give ten secrets to everyone.





Three seers have daily apparitions and have nine secrets each, and three of us have ten.





We didn't talk to each other about the secrets, we don't know if the secrets are the same for everyone or not, I don't know that.





I can say that I will reveal secrets when Our Lady gives me permission to reveal them, and everything else is a secret.





And speaking of secrets, I want to say that many people, when secrets are mentioned, immediately think of many ugly things, of some catastrophes.





I say to everyone: We do not need to be afraid if we have Jesus in our heart, if we live with God, if we do everything that Our Lady has been telling us for so many years.





A man who has accepted this, who has Jesus in his heart, does not need to be afraid of anything.





Why would secrets be something bad, why wouldn't Our Lady reveal something beautiful?





When a secret is told, one immediately thinks of something bad.





And I always say to everyone: What is the secret?





The secret is our life, how we live. The secret is, are we ready for God at every moment of our lives? That's the biggest secret.





Isn't it a secret that Heaven has been opening for 40 years?





The sky has been opening for 40 years, it's the biggest secret, but many, unfortunately, don't see it that way.





One of the secrets is the sign that Our Lady will leave on Apparition Hill.





Do you know when that will happen, what the sign will look like?





Yes, I know when it will be and what the sign is.





At the beginning of the apparitions, Our Lady promised to leave a sign on Apparition Hill.





It will only be a confirmation that Our Lady was there, but we don't need to wait for a sign that Our Lady will leave and then start believing. The greatest sign happens in our heart.





We can see many signs, but if we don't have a sign in our heart, if we don't have Jesus in our heart, even that sign will not help us.





In the places where Our Lady appeared in the world, she left signs and many still do not believe. The sign comes from our heart.





It's a little sad that Our Lady has to leave a sign for us to believe, even though I'm talking about something I don't even know what it is?





We are always looking for signs.





We act like doubting Thomas.





Let's look at Medjugorje: Isn't this mighty world a sign to us, the pilgrims who come here.





The physical healings I have witnessed are good and I am glad for them, but I tell everyone that the biggest sign for me is a man who meets me and says: I confessed after 40 years, after 40 years I met Jesus, I started praying with my family.





That is the biggest sign for me, said Jakov at the end!





