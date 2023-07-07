Create New Account
Highlights Reel Alex Jones and Jim Hoft - How the Democrats Will Cheat in 2024 and What to Do About It
NZ Will Remember
Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit discusses with Alex Jones how the democrats will cheat in the 2024 election and what should be done about. Hoft does not see the current GOP strategy being effective and with his international background in Auditing proposes a solution. An excellent interview with some gems on the Democrat's fraudulent plans.

Source: Joe Hoft: These Steps Must Be Taken to Ensure Trump is Elected Fairly
https://rumble.com/v2ykbgi-joe-hoft-these-steps-must-be-taken-to-ensure-trump-is-elected-fairly.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

alexjoneselectionfraud2024electionjimhoft

