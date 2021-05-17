Vicki O'Brien from Relevant Entertainment joins Mike Adams to UNLOAD on Hollywood's evil, twisted programming agenda

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Interviewed by Mike Adams, Vicki O'Brien of Relevant Entertainment said her firm uses the studio model of Hollywood in an independent film realm. She said what they are essentially doing is taking on the beast head-on with its own model, albeit with clean content. According to O'Brien, there are six conglomerates controlling media and entertainment. She said those conglomerates have an agenda and parrot the same message.
O’Brien cited a show where a Donald Duck character was asked by an optometrist to read an eye chart that spelled the word “Illuminati.” Adams then pointed to the abundance of shows about teen witches, particularly on Netflix. O’Brien added that there’s also a series literally titled “Lucifer.” The two also talked about the promotion of homosexuality in movies and TV shows. They pointed to the massive number of homosexual characters in today’s films, which didn’t really equate to the real world.
The conglomerates controlling media and entertainment are pushing a narrative, O’Brien said, and apparently, they are targeting teenagers. What we’re seeing now on movies and television shows is not entertainment, but a narrative of what the people behind those conglomerates believe in. O’Brien said they’re getting away with it because they’ve numbed us for years.
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