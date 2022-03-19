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How Long Can Bidenflation Continue?
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30 views • March 19, 2022
The Standard Of Living Is Plummeting
* People are still waiting in long lines for food.
* Our leaders live in an entirely ideological world.
* People can barely exist on what they make.
* Families face an extra $3,500 in costs this year.
* The numbers quickly add up — and they are painful.
* Prices seem to be changing every few days.
* People are drilling holes in gas tanks.
* Inflation hurts everyone regardless of politics.
* What is Team [Bidan] doing to help us?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301139643001
* People are still waiting in long lines for food.
* Our leaders live in an entirely ideological world.
* People can barely exist on what they make.
* Families face an extra $3,500 in costs this year.
* The numbers quickly add up — and they are painful.
* Prices seem to be changing every few days.
* People are drilling holes in gas tanks.
* Inflation hurts everyone regardless of politics.
* What is Team [Bidan] doing to help us?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 18 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301139643001
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