Countering the Architecture of Impunity: Local Jurisdiction as the Remedy for COVID Crimes

Exploring how local communities can hold powerful figures accountable through established legal pathways. This analysis examines the constitutional mechanisms that allow local law enforcement and judges to address serious policy-related harms using documented evidence and jurisdictional authority. Discover how bottom-up approaches challenge expansive immunity structures while maintaining due process in complex national matters.





The discussion outlines practical frameworks for initiating proceedings based on local victims and public records, highlighting the balance between federal authority and local justice. Viewers gain insight into the interplay between accumulated legal protections and the fundamental rights of affected communities to seek remedies through their own courts.





Read the full essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/countering-the-architecture-of-impunity

Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csGwxC4jGUU&list=PLueYn36XdhW4BX28Bkc64YlBQe3u3cSen&index=9

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