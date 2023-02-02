https://gettr.com/post/p272xu22167

2023.02.02 Iran has demanded three times of its current weaponry as the price for the military drill in the Persian Gulf. God is helping us to take down the CCP. Hong Kong will survive but will not return to its former glory. It has been destroyed.

伊朗在波斯湾演习已经开出价，武器都是三倍的增加了。老天爷在帮我们灭共。香港会活过来但不会像以前一样了，毁了。







