KIWI CRISIS: 'This Isn't Science Or Medicine'. Jacinda: It's A Political Decision

Yesterday retired Colonel and PhD. Lawrence Sellin shared an article at TGP where he claimed the ‘smoking gun’ related to the origin of COVID is related to the coronavirus itself and the cover-up surrounding it. Col. Sellin then discussed this article on the radio.Dr. Sellin then shared on The Joe Hoft Show on RealTalk933.com his article and other thoughts surrounding COVID-19. Here are some comments from that discussion with Dr. Sellin.TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Forgotten Monument to Dead Orphans from Fauci's Torturous and Deadly AIDS Testing Is Located in New York State -- HEART-BREAKING PHOTOSHe was astounded when the US Intelligence community said they had no idea where COVID came from. “When it’s crystal clear it was made in a laboratory in China. I think they were basically told to do that because if you said it was made in a laboratory in China they would have to do something about it.” “There are elements within the virus that it’s clear that the virus didn’t come from nature.” “To me, the smoking guns, in this case, have to do with the people who were involved themselves, and particularly Peter Daszak of the Ecohealth Alliance, who works very close with the ‘bat woman’ Zheng Li Shi. In response to Dr. Navarro’s comments that Dr. Fauci committed the world’s greatest lie of omission sitting next to President Trump and not telling the President that he worked with China on coronavirus research, Dr. Sellin shared: “If we had known very early on how this particular virus was created in China, we would have known something about in particular how the mutations were developing. Because it almost seems as if, I can’t prove this right now, it seems as if the furin cleavage site was developed to mutate…you actually created a virus that would mutate and become more dangerous over time. The new variant from South Africa requires an entirely new vaccine. We shouldn’t wait for people to go to the hospital to treat them. This isn’t science or medicine, it’s a political decision.Free4eva Media:Kiwi Crisis: Playlist