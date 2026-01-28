To Repent is, to be converted&to turn to God with all The heart, to know His will&to live according to His laws,&to be cured of our corrupt nature with The OilofHisSpirit&wineofObediencetoHisDoctrine.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Tell them…” He is Coming, Jesus is LORD, Rapture expectant!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnh3_dHUk40
https://sagamoreinstitute.org/justice-theology/
https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534
Syrach: Whatsoever thou considerest doing, remember the end result, and thou shalt never make a mistake. What would Jesus do?
8:52End Screen