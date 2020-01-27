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Video Shows Army Training For Flu / Virus Pandemic By Gunning Down Hordes Of Zombies
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116 views • January 27, 2020
Infowars Archives
Uploaded on January 27 2020
From September 2014 This movie trailer combines news casts, Presidential speeches, Bill Gates Ted Talks mixed with movie trailers 12 Monkeys, V for Vendetta, Planet of The Apes , clips from the documentary ENDGAME and security training video showing soldiers gunning down "zombies" during a pandemic.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
Uploaded on January 27 2020
From September 2014 This movie trailer combines news casts, Presidential speeches, Bill Gates Ted Talks mixed with movie trailers 12 Monkeys, V for Vendetta, Planet of The Apes , clips from the documentary ENDGAME and security training video showing soldiers gunning down "zombies" during a pandemic.
Support the InfoWar, visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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