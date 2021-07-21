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Joe Biden's Censorship Campaign is a Further Distraction From Vaccine Death's and Hunter's Laptop From Hell
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50 views • July 21, 2021
Why are the 'Great Reset NWO' so infatuated with getting the Planet vaccinated? The more that they try to bully society and the people who do not want to be vaccinated - then the more one has to ask: Why are they pushing it (mandatory vaccinations) so hard? As I commented earlier on someone's Tweet about nurses being ordered to get the jab in France and the UK - I said that they are Hell bent on getting the World population down to a half a billion. With Joe Biden promoting more radical on-line censorship he also has another big reason for asking the Big Tech's to harden their censorship on the Sheep. You see, it also helps keep Hunter Biden's explosive Laptop From Hell under on-line censorship control. If Hunter's laptop with Joe Biden's emails and texts were ever made public the backlash would be a demand for an instant impeachment trial, but that is only wishful thinking. In the mean time we will remain in the echo chamber and continue to expose Joe and Hunter Biden from the underground.
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