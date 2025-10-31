DR. MCCULLOUGH: VACCINES IDENTIFIED AS DOMINANT RISK FACTOR FOR AUTISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, MPH, joins ‘The HighWire’ to unpack his landmark new study linking vaccines to a dominant risk factor for autism.He explains how the research reached its conclusions, what the data reveal about neurodevelopmental risk, and what these findings could mean for the future of the childhood vaccine schedule.