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We Must Take Responsibility For Reclaiming America
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41 views • May 03, 2022
Too many of us know there is something radically wrong in America today. Yet, too few of us are taking responsibility to do much about it. We cannot acquiesce to the unconstitutional and immoral mandates that are killing too many of us and destroying our health, economy, politics, and sanity. Once again we're proving that Pogo was right!
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