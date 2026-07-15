22,000 Dead. Extreme Heat. What's Happening?

Europe has suffered a devastating heatwave, while large heat domes continue to expand across parts of the United States. In this video, I examine the atmospheric setup, explore the science behind these events, and present a possible processes that could influence extreme heat. The goal is to ask informed questions and encourage careful observation.





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