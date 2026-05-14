Economic Instability and the Future of Food Security, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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Rising fuel prices, fertilizer shortages, and supply chain disruptions are fueling concerns about global food security. Experts warn that future hunger crises may not come from empty shelves, but from families being unable to afford basic nutrition. As economic pressures grow worldwide, the intersection of energy, agriculture, and inflation could reshape daily life for millions.
#FoodSecurity #Economy #Inflation #Agriculture #EnergyCrisis #SupplyChain #GlobalEconomy #Future
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