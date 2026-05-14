Trump, emphasized 'fantastic' relations with the Chinese leader

Trump calls Xi a great leader

Adding, Trump also said:

"I was particularly impressed by those children. They were happy, they were beautiful. Those children were amazing." — President Trump

Adding Rybar's description:

The ball is rolling📝

Trump and Xi held talks



Today, talks began between China's leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. A good start, although no specifics yet.



Xi Jinping immediately told Trump that negotiations on economic and trade issues on Wednesday achieved positive results. But disagreements over Taiwan could put relations on a dangerous path.



Trump, for his part, emphasized "fantastic" relations with the Chinese leader. Bilateral ties, in his view, will be better than ever before.



📌Beyond the public part of the talks, Xi Jinping has met with directors of major American companies, including Apple, Tesla and so on. In addition, a closed-door dialogue session took place between American and Chinese delegations — we wrote about what the sides could have discussed here.



❗️Both China and the US are inclined toward dialogue and interested in maintaining the trade truce concluded in November 2025. And while agreements on investments, trade, and AI have already been formalized and satisfy both leaders, the problem areas remain quite sensitive issues, like Taiwan.