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The Telegraph: UK's Sir Desmond Swayne 'Get the FEAR Factor into this...!' [14.12.2021]
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50 views • December 15, 2021
Sir Desmond Swayne has attacked what he claims are the "extraordinary extrapolations" underpinning recent modelling around omicron cases in the UK, especially considering the record of modellers "before" the variant emerged.
"The fact is that these are things we might face, and we have to balance this against the costs to enterprise, society and the economy.
"And in the end it comes down to a matter of our prejudice. And we are typically capable of organising our lives, and making those decisions for ourselves. We decide the risk appetite for ourselves. Notwithstanding the carnage on our roads, we still decide to drive."
He attacked the "fear factor" advocated Government scientific advisors "who let hospitality be just collateral damage, [enduring] a daily deluge of cancellations affecting that industry. That's the situation we have delivered. The Government, having administered that ministry of fear, is absolutely complicit with its officials and organisations."
He accused the Government of attacking "the principle of liberal democracy".
"Having abandoned what might be their ideology, they are ruinous, and as a consequence of that, so much more at risk of the opinions and predictions of the advisers to which the are in hoc."
Read more here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/12/14/boris-johnson-news-covid-vaccine-passport-vote-tory-rebellion/
Original title: Desmond Swayne attacks 'extraordinary extrapolations' of Covid modelling
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Sir+Desmond+Swayne+has+attacked+what+he+claims+are+the+%22extraordinary+extrapolations%22&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
187,086 viewsDec 14, 2021
The Telegraph
2.37M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ecK0nX3nPAI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPgLNge0xqQHWM5B5EFH9Cg
"The fact is that these are things we might face, and we have to balance this against the costs to enterprise, society and the economy.
"And in the end it comes down to a matter of our prejudice. And we are typically capable of organising our lives, and making those decisions for ourselves. We decide the risk appetite for ourselves. Notwithstanding the carnage on our roads, we still decide to drive."
He attacked the "fear factor" advocated Government scientific advisors "who let hospitality be just collateral damage, [enduring] a daily deluge of cancellations affecting that industry. That's the situation we have delivered. The Government, having administered that ministry of fear, is absolutely complicit with its officials and organisations."
He accused the Government of attacking "the principle of liberal democracy".
"Having abandoned what might be their ideology, they are ruinous, and as a consequence of that, so much more at risk of the opinions and predictions of the advisers to which the are in hoc."
Read more here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/12/14/boris-johnson-news-covid-vaccine-passport-vote-tory-rebellion/
Original title: Desmond Swayne attacks 'extraordinary extrapolations' of Covid modelling
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Sir+Desmond+Swayne+has+attacked+what+he+claims+are+the+%22extraordinary+extrapolations%22&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
187,086 viewsDec 14, 2021
The Telegraph
2.37M subscribers
https://youtu.be/ecK0nX3nPAI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPgLNge0xqQHWM5B5EFH9Cg
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