The Greatest Commandment(s)
Point Of View
Point Of View
9 views • 1 week ago

Matthew 22:35-40 NLT

One of them, an expert in religious law, tried to trap him with this question: [36] "Teacher, which is the most important commandment in the law of Moses?" [37] Jesus replied, "'You must love the LORD your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.' [38] This is the first and greatest commandment. [39] A second is equally important: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' [40] The entire law and all the demands of the prophets are based on these two commandments."

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
