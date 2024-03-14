Karen Kingston - The Dangers 🚨 of the Rapidly Growing 📈 Synthetic Biology 🧬 Industry. 💉

Contact Me Here - ❤️ https://bit.ly/m/TammyCuthbertGarcia ❤️





Look Good…Feel Better…Live Longer - 🧘 https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 🧘





Try One Of Our Favorite Whole Body Supplements - 😘 https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 😘





Save $25 On Your First Order, Get Free Shipping, Get $25 Credit On Future Purchase, 30 Day Money Back Guarantee…Win/Win - 🥇https://bit.ly/3uyDOpf 🥇





Join Us On Our Live Streams 📺 Daily At 11am, 5pm, & 8pm (MDT) ⛰️ On Rumble, X (twitter), Facebook, Instagram, Dlive, Twitch And Many More Platforms 💃





Today on Naturally Inspired Radio Karen kingston joins us. Karen Kingston is a Biotech Analyst and Med-legal Advisor with the expertise and evidence required to provide citizens with the evidence and words to understand and articulate the COVDI-19 crimes committed against them under the guise of public health safety and national security.





Unlike other legal and medical experts, Kingston understands the EUA and ‘vaccine’ med-legal landscape, its loop holes, and where Pfizer forfeited their alleged iron-clad immunity so that the Big pharma giant can be criminally prosecuted and convicted.





Get More Information and Support Karen at https://karenkingston.substack.com/









Tune In to Naturally Inspired Radio Live… Mon-Fri, 3pm (MDT) on 1360am KHNC in Colorado, at https://bit.ly/naturallyinspiredradio





Questions, Comments, Suggestions, More Info Or To Order Product Or Services Text or call The Naturally Inspired Team anytime at 970-475-4083.





Please Like 👍, Love ❤️, Share 🫶, Subscribe 🤝and Repost 🔁 Everywhere 🌎.





🔥- Download Our Latest FREE Report On Health & Freedom, Leave A Comment, Send Us a Message, Donate To Our Movement, Support Our Shows And Follow Us On All Audio, Video & Social Platforms At:

❤️ - https://bit.ly/46PLNw5 - ❤️





Karen Kingston, Medical Expert, Health, Freedom, News, Podcast, Radio, Video, Show, Substack, Covid, Virus, Vaccine, Pandemic, Mask, Mandate, Lockdown, NaturalHealth, Holistic, Nutrition, Movement, Mindset, Minerals, Health Freedom, Medical Freedom, Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Podcast, Naturally Inspired Radio





#KarenKingston #MedicalExpert #Health #Freedom #News #Podcast #Radio #Video #Show #Substack #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Pandemic #Mask #Mandate #Lockdown #NaturalHealth #Holistic #Nutrition #Movement #Mindset #Minerals #HealthFreedom #MedicalFreedom #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #NaturallyInspiredRadio



