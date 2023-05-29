Create New Account
Dr. Robert Malone: "In terms of Congress absolutely nobody wants these things brought up"
Published 14 hours ago
Steve Bannon War Room | Dr. Robert Malone:"In terms of Congress absolutely nobody wants these things brought up"

See also:Dr. 'Robert Malone' Takes The Stand At 'The International COVID Summit' (3) The 'European Parliament'

May 5, 2023 ICS (International COVID Summit) At The EU Parliament Summary:

Dr. Malone's Summary Video And Transcript, by Robert W Malone MD, MS:

https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/ics-at-the-eu-parliament-summary


source

https://rumble.com/v2q1l4q-dr.-robert-malone-in-terms-of-congress-absolutely-nobody-wants-these-things.html

Keywords
cdcwar roomwhonihsteve bannoncongressional hearingswefcovid pandemicdr robert malonevax injuryeuropean parliament meeting

