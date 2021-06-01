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All Running According to Trump's Plan 01/06/2021
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452 views • January 06, 2021
Pastor Stan shares brand new information of how President Trump has planned very carefully for this very moment in time and how he and his team are planning ahead to win this election. As Prophecy Students, we know Bible Prophecy, and we know what the modern Prophets have spoken. Therefor, in the mouth of two or three witnesses let a thing be established.
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry...
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com...
Download the Prayer Topic List: https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Email Pastor Stan:
[email protected]
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/...
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com/
EMP Shields:
www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Make sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:
www.heavensharvest.com
Promo Code: Stan
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:
www.spiritofprophecychurch.com
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