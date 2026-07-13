Gold Doesn't Need Permission to Hold Its Value, an interview with Tucker Carlson

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Unlike digital assets or paper currency, physical gold exists outside centralized control. Tucker Carlson explains why precious metals offer privacy, independence, and financial resilience without requiring approval from governments, banks, or changing technology.
#Gold #FinancialFreedom #Privacy #WealthProtection #Preparedness #Investing
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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