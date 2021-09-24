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'Controversial tactics' employed by Victoria Police amid protests
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70 views • September 24, 2021
Sky News Australia - 23 Sept 2021
Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says there has been some controversial tactics employed by Victoria Police such as the decision to install a no-fly zone for media helicopters.
Protesters gathered in the Melbourne CBD over the past few days to argue against the two-week construction ban across the state, as well as an imposed vaccine mandate for the industry.
“This is a tweet from Channel 7 anchor and former foreign correspondent Mike Amor,” Mr Clennell said.
“I have been lucky enough to report extensively around the world and the attempt by @VictoriaPolice to dictate what can and can't be covered by the media by restricting the use of helicopter vision, is a move that doesn't belong in a democracy.”
Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says there has been some controversial tactics employed by Victoria Police such as the decision to install a no-fly zone for media helicopters.
Protesters gathered in the Melbourne CBD over the past few days to argue against the two-week construction ban across the state, as well as an imposed vaccine mandate for the industry.
“This is a tweet from Channel 7 anchor and former foreign correspondent Mike Amor,” Mr Clennell said.
“I have been lucky enough to report extensively around the world and the attempt by @VictoriaPolice to dictate what can and can't be covered by the media by restricting the use of helicopter vision, is a move that doesn't belong in a democracy.”
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